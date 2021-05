Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani, who signed the normalization agreement with Israel, on Saturday congratulated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on the "victory of the Palestinian people" in the wake of the latest round of violence in Gaza.

Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani, who signed the normalization agreement with Israel, on Saturday congratulated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on the "victory of the Palestinian people" in the wake of the latest round of violence in Gaza.

Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani, who signed the normalization agreement with Israel, on Saturday congratulated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on the "victory of the Palestinian people" in the wake of the latest round of violence in Gaza.