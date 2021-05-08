Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa

Turkey criticised Israel and accused it of unleashing "terror" on Palestinians after Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque late on Friday.
The clashes at Islam's third holiest site and around East Jerusalem, which injured 205 Palestinians and 17 police officers, came amid mounting anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.
As the clashes flared, several Turkish officials criticised Israel and called for other countries to voice condemnation, while a Foreign Ministry statement urged Israel to "immediately end its provocative and hostile stance and act with reason".