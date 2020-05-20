Iranian supreme leader shares anti-Israel poster with Nazi-inspired rhetoric

An anti-Semitic caricature using Nazi-inspired rhetoric was uploaded on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's website on Wednesday.

The poster, which was shared on Khamenei’s official website in Farsi, Arabic, and English, read: “Palestine will be free. The final solution: Resistance until referendum.”

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's post

The caricature depicts a “free” Palestine devoid of Jews and using the Nazi phrase “The Final Solution."

The poster shows a cartoon drawing of Palestinians and, what seems to be Iranian troops, waving Palestinian, Hezbollah, and other Islamic-related flags in Jerusalem.

The Temple Mount’s Al-Aqsa Mosque is seen at the front with the Dome of the Rock in the background.

Moreover, a photo of slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, as well as other slain Palestinian and Shi'ite militants can be seen in the picture.

The poster was released ahead of Friday's Quds Day, an annual event held on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan that was initiated by Tehran since 1979 to show its solidarity with the Palestinians.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ( Photo: AP )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter to launch a threat back at Iran saying those who wish to destroy Israel will face a similar danger.

“Khamenei’s threats to carry out “The Final Solution” against Israel bring to mind the Nazi ‘Final Solution’ plan to annihilate the Jewish People," wrote Netanyahu. "He should know that any regime that threatens the destruction of the State of Israel faces a similar danger.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also took to Twitter to denounce Khamenei's post.

"The United States condemns Supreme Leader Khamenei's disgusting and hateful anti-Semitic remarks," Pompeo wrote. "They have no place on Twitter or on any other social media platform. We know Khamenei's vile rhetoric does not represent the Iranian people's tradition of tolerance."





Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port

This comes in the midst of newly rising tensions between the Jewish State and the Islamic Republic, as the two countries have reportedly launched tit-for-tat cyberattacks on each other.

Israel appears to be behind a cyberattack earlier this month on computers at Iran's Shahid Rajaee port that caused massive backups on waterways and roads leading to the facility, the Washington Post reported on Monday.