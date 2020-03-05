Israel razes homes of 2 terrorists responsible for Rina Shnerb killing

The IDF on Thursday said its forces demolished the homes of two Palestinians responsible for a deadly blast in the West Bank that killed an Israeli teen last year.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Israel says Walid Hanatsheh and Yazan Mughamis were part of a cell that carried out the attack in August, which killed 19-year-old Rina Shnerb and wounded her father and brother as they hiked down to the Danny Spring - named for another Israeli terror victim - in the West Bank.

Rina Shnerb ( Courtesy of family )

Hanatsheh and Mughamis, along with other alleged members of the cell, are currently facing trial in an Israeli court.

The demolition was finally greenlit after appeals filed by the families of the attackers to the Supreme Court against the razing had been rejected. The court also rejected the request to hold another hearing on the issue.

Bulldozers tore down one home in the West Bank city of Bir Zeit. At the second home in the city of Ramallah, soldiers used jackhammers to destroy the interior walls of the apartment.

During the operation overnight, the military said dozens of Palestinians burned tires and threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the Israeli forces. It said its forces responded with "riot dispersal means," which usually means tear gas and stun grenades.

Israel says demolishing the family homes of alleged militants deters violence. Critics say the tactic amounts to collective punishment.