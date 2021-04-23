Likud slams Bennett after 'national unity government' comment

The Likud party condemned Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett on Friday after he announced he was no longer interested in forming a right-wing government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and was working on forming a "national unity government" instead.
"Bennett wants to become prime minister at all costs, including at the cost of coronating a left-wing government. A government that boycotts the right's 52 seats and is comprised of 50 leftist seats, far-left and the Joint List is not a unity government, but a left-wing government with a tiny right-wing fig leaf," the ruling party said.