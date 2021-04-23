Likud slams Bennett after 'national unity government' comment

The Likud party condemned Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett on Friday after he announced he was no longer interested in forming a right-wing government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and was working on forming a "national unity government" instead.

