Carmiel Mayor Moshe Koninsky says shops and businesses whose staff have been vaccinated against coronavirus can reopen freely to customers who have also received the inoculation.

Carmiel Mayor Moshe Koninsky says shops and businesses whose staff have been vaccinated against coronavirus can reopen freely to customers who have also received the inoculation.

Carmiel Mayor Moshe Koninsky says shops and businesses whose staff have been vaccinated against coronavirus can reopen freely to customers who have also received the inoculation.