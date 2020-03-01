Italy is main global exporter of the coronavirus

A Spanish Football reporter, two Austrian tourists, a British parent, a young Croatian man, a German businessman, and two Israelis, were all diagnosed with the coronavirus and apparently infected while touring in northern Italy.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

With 1,128 citizens infected and 29 dead and counting, Italy has recently become the epicenter from which the coronavirus is spreading to Northern Europe, Africa, South America, and the Middle East.

Preparing for the return to Israel of the people quarantined on the 'Diamond Princess' cruise ship ( Photo: Avi Mualem )

The first confirmed coronavirus case in Nigeria was reported last week after an Italian tourist to that country was diagnosed with the virus, now there are 57 confirmed cases of the virus in Nigeria.

In Spain, a sport journalist was diagnosed with the coronavirus after he covered a Champion's League football game in Italy.

In Brazil, a local businessman has been reportedly infected with the virus during a business trip to Italy, returning to his home country during the annual Brazilian Carnival, while a second resident of Sau Paulo was also confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Fear of the virus spreading in Washington D.C ( Photo: AFP )

Ecuador also reported its first case of the coronavirus over the weekend.

Two people in Holland were diagnosed with the coronavirus after they returned from Italy.

And in Denmark, the first case was confirmed in a man who returned from a ski trip to Italy.

In the Canary Islands, located only 100 km (62 miles) west of Morocco, more than 700 tourists are being held in quarantine after an Italian doctor on vacation was found to be infected.

An emergency medical tent in Italy ( Photo: MCT )

Romania, Austria, and Greek have also diagnosed their first cases of the virus recently, with all those infected having returned from Italy.

In several cases, such as two of the infected in Britain, the source of the infection was found to be a hospital in Italy, whose managers are now under investigation for medical negligence after they failed to recognize and treat Italy's assumed patient zero, a 38-year-old man who is believed to have infected many others.

Meanwhile, in Milan, scientists found two previously unknown variations of the virus in a local hospital, one of the variations appears to be "local" to Milan, meaning that the virus had most likely spread to Italy earlier than initially thought.

Trying to stop the spread in South Korea ( Photo: AFP )

In Israel 7 people were found to be infected with the coronavirus, three of them returned from the quarantined 'Diamond Princess' cruise ship.

The additional four were diagnosed with the virus after they returned, or came in close contact with someone who returned, from Italy.

A man who recently returned from Milan and his wife, who was infected soon after his return to Israel, are both currently in quarantine, and a 40-year-old man who also returned from Milan, his wife and children are also currently in quarantine.

People trying to protect themselves fro the virus in France ( Photo: AP )

One of the Israelis infected by the virus had returned from a family trip to Naples in southern Italy.

"I'm pretty convinced I was infected in the airport," he said, " no one else returned from Naples with the virus." Soon after he was confirmed to have the virus, he was brought to Sheba Medical Center to be quarantined.

Due to the severity of the virus' spread, countries all around the world have issued a ban on large gatherings, along with strict travel restrictions meant to help combat the apparent worldwide outbreak.

According to the latest reports by the World Health Organization, the coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 87,000 people globally and caused nearly 3,000 deaths worldwide, with the majority of cases reported in Mainland China in the central province of Hubei where the outbreak had most likely begun.