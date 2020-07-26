Israeli woman assaults cop over mask dispute at mall

A woman and her teenage son were arrested on Sunday for assaulting police officers over a face mask dispute at a shopping mall in Jerusalem.

The incident happened after two police officers approached the woman at Malha Mall, also known as Jerusalem Mall, and handed her a fine for violating a law that mandates the wearing of face masks in public places and for refusing to identify herself.

The woman being arrested for assaulting police officers over face mask ticket

A video from the incident began circulating on social networks over the weekend and appeared to show only the part where the woman gets inexplicably arrested by two officers who don't appear to wear masks themselves.

The video caused a backlash against the police officers, with some saying the incident was "disgusting" and "shameful".

But, a second video, recorded by a body camera of one of the officers, showed the mother verbally and physically assaulting the cops after being fined.

The body camera video showing the woman berrating the officer's before arrest over mask fine ( Video: Israel Police )

According to the officers' account, they wrote her a ticket and let her go despite the woman cursing and assaulting the cops.

But, after several minutes, the woman - who still was not wearing a mask - walked up to one of the officers and attempted to steal their pad used for report fines.

At this stage, the officers told the woman she was under arrest for assault. The woman continued to curse the officers in front of her children, prompting them to handcuff her. The woman's son, who assisted the mother in the assault, was also arrested.

The woman being arrested after altercation with police officers

During the altercation, the woman also apparently ripped off the face masks from the officers' faces.

After being taken to a local police station and questioned, the woman apologized for the incident. In an unusual decision, the officers decided not to begin legal proceedings and released her without charges.