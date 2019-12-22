Danon: 'ICC announcement is diplomatic terrorism'

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Dani Danon, in an interview with Ynet on Sunday, addressed last Friday's announcement by the ICC regarding allegations of war crimes by Israel in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and said: "There is diplomatic terror here."

