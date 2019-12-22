Danon: 'ICC announcement is diplomatic terrorism'

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Dani Danon, in an interview with Ynet on Sunday, addressed last Friday's announcement by the ICC regarding allegations of war crimes by Israel in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and said: "There is diplomatic terror here."
Danon added, "We will work in the next few weeks to put pressure on the issue so that it does not develop into a lawsuit. It is another attempt to libel and harm the State of Israel. It does not promote anything, not the Palestinians nor the peace negotiations."
