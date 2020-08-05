Israel sees 1,692 new cases of coronavirus

The Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that 1,692 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the previous 24 hours.

There are currently 24,750 coronavirus carriers in Israel - 341 patients are in serious condition with 99 patients receiving respiratory assistance from ventilators, and 146 patients are hospitalized in moderate condition.

Security and health personnel spray disinfectants ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The national COVID-19 death toll stands at 561 fatalities.

Health authorities reported having conducted 24,672 coronavirus tests on Tuesday.

The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 700,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise in fatalities.

Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on average, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the past two weeks.

That equates to 247 people per hour, or one person every 15 seconds.

Man wearing protective face mask during coronavirus pandemic in Long Beach, Florida, USA ( Photo: AP )

The United States and Latin America are the new epicenters of the pandemic and both are struggling to curb the spread of the virus.

The IDF's coronavirus taskforce officially began operations on Tuesday to help the country battle the second wave of coronavirus.

The "Alon" Coronavirus Command Center, located at the Home Front Command base near the city of Ramla, will in the coming days send out approximately 2,000 soldiers to assist health officials with testing and epidemiological investigations of COVID-19 patients.

Home Front Command said it hopes to utilize the additional manpower in order to shorten the testing procedure and cut the chain of infection by receiving a diagnosis and concluding the epidemiological probe within a day and a half instead of the five days it currently takes.

Home Front Command troops receiving instructions before deployment during coronavirus pandemic ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The new center is headed by Brig.-Gen. Nissan Davidi who previously served as the logistics officer at the Home-Front Command.