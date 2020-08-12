Netanyahu to Macron: Hezbollah arms must be removed from populated areas

Hezbollah’s missiles and arms must be taken out of populated areas in Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his French counterpart Emmanual Macron in a phone call Tuesday.

“Hezbollah is sorely mistaken if thinks it can solve the crisis in Lebanon by creating a crisis with Israel,” Netanyahu told the French president.

Noting the details of the conversation on Twitter, the Israeli premier hailed Macron for his “demonstration of leadership” in Beirut in the aftermath of the massive port explosion that caused more than 170 deaths, thousands injured and hundreds of thousands of homeless people.

“I expressed Israel’s willingness to send humanitarian aid which must be delivered directly to the population,” he added.

Israel has bolstered its northern defenses following an air raid that resulted in the killing of a Hezbollah operative in Damascus last month.

Since then, the Shiite terrorist organization has threatened to retaliate against the Jewish State. One flareup on the Israel-Lebanon border ensued, followed by a terrorist cell trying to infiltrate into Israeli territory from the Syrian border. Both incidents were foiled and ended with no casualties to Israeli troops.



