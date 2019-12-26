Israel hit by widespread floodings as wintry weather persists

In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures will range from 16 degrees celsius during the day Thursday to just 11 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar, with a range of 16 degrees during the day and 12 degrees at night. In the southern city of Be’er Sheva, temperatures will range from 17 degrees throughout the day to 10 degrees at night. In Jerusalem, the temperatures will be cooler, reaching 11 degrees during the day and falling to 7 degrees overnight. In the southernmost city of Eilat, the weather will remain relatively warm with 23 degrees during the day and 13 at night.