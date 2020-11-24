Report: Hamas rocket attacks cry for help over virus crisis in Gaza

Hamas warned Israel the recent rocket fire was meant to signal that the terror group has lost control of coronavirus in the Gaza Strip, according to a report in the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

According to the report, that cited information from Egyptian Intelligence, a Hamas source implied the latest rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave into Israeli territory was a "clear signal" for Israel to notice the situation in the Strip and the reasons for the attacks.

A graffiti of coronavirus seen in Gaza ( Photo: Reuters )

The report also said that Hamas is demanding from Israel to transfer 40 ventilators and 10 lab devices for coronavirus testing into the impoverished enclave, which currently has 217 ventilators, with dozens more planned to arrive in the next few days.

The Hamas-led health ministry reported a record 890 new cases between Friday and Saturday, with more than 30% of tests coming back positive.

"The number of beds in intensive care units is very limited, as are drugs," said Mahmud Al-Khazindar, director of a private hospital in Gaza.

Palestinian health workers disinfecting streets in Gaza City ( Photo: EPA )

"If the number of cases increases, a choice will have to be made between the care of the elderly, young people, and patients with other diseases," he warned.

Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, said the health ministry "expects the worst if the epidemiological situation remains the same." He said the health system suffers from "severe drug shortages" and "extreme overcrowding."

A child coverng its face with a mask in Gaza ( Photo: AFP )

Gaza's Information Minister Salama Maarouf said a return to a full lockdown is currently being discussed.

The international community, primarily the World Health Organization, has attempted to procure and donate more medical equipment to the enclave, meeting and coordinating all efforts with the IDF's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Iron Dome intercepting rocket attacks from Gaza in southern Israel ( Photo: Reuters )

There have been several rocket attacks from Gaza towards southern Israel in the past two weeks, with Iron Dome in some cases failing to intercept the projectiles, which landed in open areas.

According to the IDF, soldiers operating the air defense installations acted accordingly in those events.