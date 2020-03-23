Israeli forces open fire, killing Palestinian throwing rocks in West Bank

Israeli forces shot and killed a 32-year-old Palestinian man overnight Sunday who was hurling rocks at Israeli troops, the Palestinian health ministry and the Israeli military said.

The military said it thwarted an attack - which has become a regular occurrence over the past days - and opened fire at a number of suspects who were throwing boulders at Israeli vehicles on a highway in central West Bank, near the town of Qaliqilya.

A rock thrown at an Israeli car by the perpetrators ( Photo: The IDF's Spokesperson's Unit )

It says one of the suspects, Sufian Khawaja, was killed while another was wounded and escaped.

The troops launched a manhunt for the perpetrator in the Palestinian village of Ni'lin, west of Ramallah. Although the fugitive assailant was not located, the forces found rocks stacked in the vehicle of the perpetrator.

Both perpetrators are believed to be in their 30s.

Sufian Khawaja

Clashes often erupt in the West Bank between Israelis and Palestinians but have dipped considerably since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In Israel, daily life has largely shut down with more then 1,200 people testing positive for the new virus. One patient has died and 24 are in serious condition.