Israel, Hamas said to be on verge of six-month Gaza truce

Israel and Hamas are said to be close to an agreement on a six-month ceasefire along the Gaza border, Channel 12 news reported Sunday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

According to the report, the coronavirus crisis has led to a severe and growing economic and humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, prompting the terror-group to agree to a six-month settlement with Israel.

Hamas leaders Khaled Mashal, left, and Ismail Haniyeh ( Photo: AP )

In exchange for halting attacks on Israel from the Hamas-run coastal enclave, Qatar will transfer $100 million to the terror group.

According to the report, the main Israeli officials behind the agreement were IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Kamil Abu Rukun, and Mossad Director Yossi Cohen.

Members of the Hamas military wing in Gaza ( Photo: EPA )

The two were engaged in direct discussions with Qatari officials, with the aim of resuming financial aid reaching Gaza. Qatar has long provided financial aid to impoverished Palestinians, handing over millions of dollars on a regular basis.

In the past, the terror group has launched attacks on Israel when it has found itself in financial difficulty, mist recently carrying out destructive arson attacks on farmland in southern Israel using incendiary devices attached to balloons.

The group has repeatedly warned recently that it would escalate tensions along the Gaza border, while demanding renewal of civilian projects, emphasizing the scarcity in water and power.

A fire in southern Israel caused by incendiary devices attached to balloons and sent from Gaza ( Photo: Yanir Mugrabi )