Israel sees spike in coronavirus patients in serious condition

The Health Ministry said on Thursday morning there has been another increase in coronavirus patients in a serious condition, including those requiring respiratory support.

According to the report, the number of seriously ill patients has increased by 17 cases and now stands at 386, of which 114 are ventilated, an increase of four.

The ministry added that on Wednesday 1,612 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of active patients to 23,416. With 25,030 tests conducted, the contagion rate now stands at 6.8%.

Another three people have died from coronavirus-related complications since midnight, bringing the total death toll to 643.

Since midnight Thursday and until 10am, at least 245 people tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry published a list of Israeli cities and communities with the lowest rate of coronavirus spread. In the top three are Herzliya, Givatayim and Afula, all of which have a 2% infection rate.