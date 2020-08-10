August rain falls in Israel for second consecutive day

August rain fell across large swathes of Israel on Monday, a day after residents of the northern city of Haifa had their own shower.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The rain fell in areas including in Tel Aviv, the Sharon region, Gush Dan, and the north, while drizzles were reported in Haifa, the Upper Galilee and the Sea of Galilee area. In Kibbutz Kfar Giladi, on the Lebanese border, 2.7 mm of rain fell in the last 24 hours.

August rain in Haifa ( Photo: Udi Boch )

Temperatures were unusually low for August in northern and central Israel on Monday, with cloudy weather in some regions. The height of summer in Israel is normally marked by blue skies, sweltering heat and no rain at all.

August rain in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Courtesy )

Further south, however, the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and the Arava region were set for higher temperatures.

August rain in Safed ( Photo: Safed Municipality )

According to the Meteo-tech Meteorological Service, the relatively low temperatures and cloudy skies are caused by low air pressure over the eastern Mediterranean.

August rain in the north ( Photo: Courtesy )