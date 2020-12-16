Justice minister signs extradition order in Australia sex-crime case

The justice minister on Wednesday said he has signed an extradition order to send a former teacher to Australia to face charges of child sex abuse.

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn said that after a years-long legal saga, it was Israel's "moral responsibility" to extradite Malka Leifer. Nissenkorn signed the order a day after the Supreme Court rejected what appears to be Leifer's final appeal.

Malka Leifer in court ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

Leifer, a former educator accused of sexually abusing several former students at a Jewish school in Melbourne, has been fighting extradition from Israel since 2014.

Leifer maintains her innocence and the six-year legal battle surrounding her extradition has strained relations between Israel and Australia.

Nissenkorn did not announce an extradition date.

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn ( Photo: Knesset PR )

Manny Waks, an activist who has represented the victims, said he expects the extradition to take place within 60 days. "An amazing day for justice!" he tweeted.

Laifer's extradition came the Justice Ministry said it would expedite the move after an Israeli psychiatric panel determined Leifer had lied about suffering from a mental condition that made her unfit to stand trial.

When Leifer returns to Australia she will stand trial for 74 charges of child sex abuse lawyers said.