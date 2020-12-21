Mother of six found dead in suspected terror attack on the West Bank

A mother of six, found murdered in a suspected terror attack on West Bank early Monday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Esther Hurgan, 52-years old, left her home in the settlement of Tal Menashe in the northern West Bank, for a jog in the Shaked Forest near Sunday Afternoon.

Police at the site of a suspected terror attack where a murdered settler was found ( Photo: Gil Nehushtan )

Her body was found in the late hours with clear signs of a violent attack which police suspect was an act of terror.

Security forces at the site of a suspected murder of a West Bank settler ( Photo: Elad Gershgoren )

Paramedic Assaf Tapuhi , who arrived on the scene said that the woman showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead.

The Samaria Regional Council said in a statement that Organ's murder was an act of terror.

Paramedic at the scene of suspected murder of settler on the West Bank ( Photo: MDA )

"Her husband alerted security forces after she failed to return home. She was found with her scull bashed in," the statement said.

Yossi Dagan, head of the regional council said the woman was brutally murdered. "I ask what kind of barbarians would do this? This is like medieval times," he said.

"Such brutality to bash the face of a 52-year old woman with a rock, in cold blood. What eval are we facing?" Dagan asked.