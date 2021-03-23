Rocket fired from Gaza at Be'er Sheva during Netanyahu visit





A rocket was launched on Tuesday at the southern city of Be'er Sheva while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu making a campaign stop there.

The rocket landed in an open area outside city limits and no air raid siren was activated. This was the first time a rocket was launched from the besieged enclave while elections were taking place in Israel.

The Gaza Strip on Tuesday when a rocket was launched towards Be'er Sheva ( Photo: Dadi Fold )

Netanyahu was visiting Be'er Sheva to motivate Likud voters to get out and vote, and according to his party was already on his way out of the city when the attack occurred.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said a medium-range rocket was identified as it was launched from the Gaza Strip. It caused no damage or injuries and IAF aircraft were dispatched to the area in response.

The prime minister then spoke with Defense Minister Benny Gantz who was holding consultations with security officials.

This was the first rocket fire from Gaza in two months.