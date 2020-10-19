IDF closes roads, agricultural areas near Gaza Strip

The IDF has sealed off roads and agricultural areas leading to and around the Gaza Strip on Monday, setting up roadblocks and checkpoints to block all outgoing and ingoing traffic in the area.

While the IDF stated it was conducting an "engineering operation" in the vicinity of the security barrier with Gaza, It did not specify the exact nature of the operation, adding additional details will be revealed shortly.

An IDF, police roadblock near the Gaza Strip ( Photo: Barel Efraim )

"There are no special instructions for the civilian Homefront and there is no threat to nearby communities," the IDF said.

"Agricultural roads near the fence have been temporarily restricted," it added, with Israeli media reporting the move was linked with concerns over possible Hamas sniper fire originating from the Palestinian enclave.

The operation comes at a time of increased friction between the Palestinian factions and Israel.

On Friday, a rocket was fired into Israel's south from the coastal enclave, landing in an open area. Additionally, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, along with other factions in Gaza, vowed to retaliate should Maher al-Akhras, a Palestinian prisoner who recently began a hunger strike, die while in Israeli custody.

