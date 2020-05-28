Islamic State calls COVID-19 God's punishment for foes

Islamic State (IS) said the coronavirus pandemic was divine punishment for its enemies, according to an audio broadcast on Thursday, where the jihadists also vowed more attacks.

The person on the tape, which was posted on one of the militants' websites but could not be verified, identified himself as IS spokesman Abu Hamzah al-Quraishi.

