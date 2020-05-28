Islamic State calls COVID-19 God's punishment for foes

Islamic State (IS) said the coronavirus pandemic was divine punishment for its enemies, according to an audio broadcast on Thursday, where the jihadists also vowed more attacks.
The person on the tape, which was posted on one of the militants' websites but could not be verified, identified himself as IS spokesman Abu Hamzah al-Quraishi.
"God, by his will, sent a punishment to tyrants of this time and their followers ... which can't be seen by the naked eye," he said, in an allusion to the COVID-19 disease."Today we are pleased for this punishment of God for you."