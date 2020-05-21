Joint List MK warns of third intifada if annexation goes ahead

Joint List Chairman Ayman Odeh on Thursday said if Israel goes through with its plan to annex parts of West Bank, a third intifada would be only "a matter of time."

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Israel has vowed to annex Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley and has received a virtual an approval from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration last year.

Joint List MK, Ayman Odeh ( Photo: Adina Wellman )

“Every person who wants peace and believes in the rights of all peoples - both Palestinians and Jews - says that every nation has the right to self-determination,” Odeh told Ynet in an interview.

“The Jews exercised this right in 1948, but there is nation fighting for its independence,” Odeh added. “The Palestinians deserve a place under the sun But the Israeli government acts to not only deepen the occupation, but also the hatred. It keeps the prospect of peace away from us."

Odeh during anti-government protest ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

When asked about the implications of the possible annexation, Odeh warned that another violent uprising is only a matter of time. “There have been warnings for several years about taking further steps [toward annexation], the question is when will it finally reach its tipping point. It's a matter of time.”

According to Odeh, every 10-15 years, Israel is beset by violent unrest but the prospect of annexation might trigger a full fledged intifada."It will come, it is a natural response to any occupation. What can you do? These are the laws of nature. "

PA leader, Mahmoud Abbas ( Photo: Reuters )

Odeh on his part, plans to stage a mass demonstration on June 6, attended by Jews and Arabs, protesting the annexation and calling on Israeli of all walks of life to join.

The Joint List leader's remarks come two days after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Tuesday night that Ramallah will no longer be bound by agreements it has signed with Israel and the United States.