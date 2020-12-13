Likud MK David Bitan in intensive care after contracting coronavirus

Likud MK David Bitan on Saturday evening was hospitalized in intensive care unit after suffering complications having contracted coronavirus, his family confirmed.
He is said to have been hospitalized at ICU unit in Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv.
Bitan's family said since contracting COVID-19 a few days ago, the lawmaker was battling the illness at home and his symptoms were relatively mild.
"Following a drop in blood oxygen level and after consultation with a doctor, the family decided to transfer him to the hospital for better care, "tweeted one of Bitan's relatives. "The family is grateful for the concern and interest expressed by the public and close friends. We will keep you updated."
Bitan was informed he had contracted the virus last Monday, after attending an event welcoming hundreds of Ethiopian Jews to Israel.
The event was also attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Finance Minister Israel Katz, Chairman of the Jewish Agency Yitzhak Herzog and Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, who herself has recently recovered from coronavirus.