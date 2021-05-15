Netanyahu says Arab rioters who behave like terrorists will be treated as such

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Arab rioters who attack Jews and behave like terrorists will be treated as such.

speaking in a televised address Netanyahu said that Israel's attacks on Gaza are justified after the terror factions in the Strip launched deadly rocket strikes on civilian communities including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

"The Gaza attacks will continue. Every country has the right to defend itself," the prime minister said. "I spoke to President Biden and thanked him for his support," he said.