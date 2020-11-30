Two Beit Shemesh teens accused of sexually abusing children for years

Two teenagers from the Haredi city of Beit Shemesh have been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing two small children over a period of two years, the police said Monday.

According to the police, some of the abuses of the children, aged four and seven, took place inside a local synagogue.

The suspects, now both 16 years old, will be brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court for a hearing on the extension of their remand.

A preliminary investigation revealed one of the suspects even persuaded the children to commit similar sexual offenses on one another.

During the covert probe, the investigators gathered findings and collected evidence from several children, which helped them to uncover the affair.

Over the weekend, as the investigation progressed, one suspect was arrested, while on Sunday evening police arrested the main, alleged perpetrator, who was brought in for questioning.