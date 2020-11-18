Palestinians sending ambassadors back to UAE and Bahrain, official says

The Palestinians are sending ambassadors back to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain after recalling them in protest at the Gulf countries' U.S.-brokered deals establishing ties with Israel, a Palestinian official said on Wednesday.
In August, the Palestinian Authority recalled their envoy in Abu Dhabi, after the UAE announced it will be the first Gulf state to establish formal ties with Israel in nearly 30 years.
A month after, the PA recalled its representatives to Bahrain, after Manama also announced it will establish diplomatic ties with Israel, calling it a “betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian issue.”
This development came shortly after the PA announced it will renew its security coordination with Israel, which was severed six months ago over Israel's plans to apply sovereignty over parts of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, which have been put on hold since the signing of the normalization pacts.
"In light of [PA President] Mahmoud Abbas's international contacts and given the written and verbal commitments we have received from the Israelis, we will resume relations where they were before May 19, 2020," the PA's civil affairs minister said.
Article republished with permission from i24NEWS