IDF aircraft strikes armed Gaza militant near border with Israel

An Israeli military aircraft on Tuesday struck an armed militant in the Gaza Strip, who approached the security fence along the border with Israel.

The man appeared to have been killed. He was spotted by an IDF lookout from the Gaza Division as he was approaching the Israeli side of the border, carrying weapons.

Footage of the militant approaching the Gaza border ( Photo: IDF's Spokesperson's Unit )

According to the IDF, despite the incident there have been no changes in the guidelines issued to the residents of Israeli communities bordering the Hamas-controlled enclave.

"The explosion which was heard a few minutes ago is due to the IDF activity on the border,” said the Eshkol Regional Council officials in a statement.

“The event is under military control, it should not impact the communities.”

Over the weekend, Palestinians in Gaza have resumed the March of Return demonstrations near the border fence after a three-week hiatus.

Some 2,200 people protested at several locations along the border, with some demonstrators burning tires, hurling stones and explosives at the security fence.

In one instance, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a military vehicle. No IDF soldiers were hurt in the incident.