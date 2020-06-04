Dozens raided over hate comments on slain German politician

German investigators on Thursday carried out raids on dozens of people suspected of posting hate messages about a regional politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel's party who was killed last year.
Walter Luebcke, who led the regional administration in the central Kassel region, was shot on his porch on June 1, 2019, and died later that night. His killing sparked widespread outrage in Germany and warnings about the growing danger of violent far-right extremism.
A man with previous convictions for a string of violent anti-migrant crimes has been charged with murder in the case.