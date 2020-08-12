Northern Command commander warns of further escalation

The commander of the IDF's Northern Command Major-General Amir Baram warned the heads of the localities in Israel's northern frontier of further escalation.
"Hezbollah has not stopped its attempts to harm soldiers and we remain prepared for the possibility of escalation," warned Baram. "The civic considerations - such as tourism, the economic downturn during the coronavirus crisis and the sense of security of the people of the north - have been and will continue to be a significant component in our decision-making process.