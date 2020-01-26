PA oficial Erekat calls Trump's peace plan 'a hoax of the century'

The secretary general of the PLO, Saeb Erekat, on Sunday called the Trump administration's peace plan "hoax of the century."
"President Trump is trying to make peace between [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Benny] Gantz, in order for the three of them to dictate an apartheid regime on the Palestinian people, Erekat wrote on his Twitter page. "They know what is best for the Palestinian people more than the Palestinians. This is the hoax and fraud of the century."
The comments were made just both Netanyahu and Gantz are set to travel to Washington to discuss the long-delayed peace plan dubbed "the deal of the century."
First published: 13:40 , 01.26.20