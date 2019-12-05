Portugal adopts IHRA definition of anti-Semitism amid Netanyahu visit

Congratulations to Portugal, which has now become a full member of the IHRA! #IHRAinLuxembourg pic.twitter.com/pt4vu3ejA4

Portugal's decision coincides with a visit from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who landed in Lisbon earlier Wednesday to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

