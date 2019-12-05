Channels
The Portuguese Parliament hall in Lisbon during a debate on the state budget
Photo: Reuters
Portugal adopts IHRA definition of anti-Semitism amid Netanyahu visit

Development comes just a day after France's National Assembly passes similar motion declaring anti-Zionism as form of anti-Semitism, incorporating examples outlined by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance

Ynet, i24NEWS |
Updated: 12.05.19 , 12:13
Portugal has become the latest country to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.
    • The development comes just a day after France's National Assembly passed a similar motion declaring anti-Zionism a form of anti-Semitism, incorporating examples outlined by the IHRA.
    Portugal's decision coincides with a visit from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who landed in Lisbon earlier Wednesday to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
    (Photo: Reuters)
    Before departing on his trip, Netanyahu said the two were planning to discuss Iran's threat to the region and forwarding a defense pact between Israel and the United States, and the prime minister also signaled he intended to secure the Trump administration's support for plans to annex the Jordan Valley.
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Portugal
    (Photo: GPO)
    The IHRA states that anti-Semitic examples of hatred towards Israel include suggestions of the state as a racist endeavor, comparing it to Nazi Germany, and accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel than to the interests of their own nations.

    First published: 12:13 , 12.05.19
