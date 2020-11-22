IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rockets fired

The IDF struck Hamas targets in Gaza overnight on Saturday, after Palestinian militants fired a rocket toward Israel, setting off air-raid sirens in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, the Israeli military announced.

Israeli police said the rocket caused damage to a structure in the Ashkelon area, roughly 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Gaza, but there were no injuries. No other details were provided.

A building in the Ashkelon Industrial park that was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza on Saturday

In an announcement, the IDF said its aircraft struck two weapon production facilities and an underground training camp for maritime forces.

" Israel holds Gaza's Hamas rulers responsible for all aggressions carried out from its territory," the statement said.

IDF aircraft striking Hamas targets , earlier this month after rockets were fired at Israel

For the second time this week, the Iron Dome missile defense system did not intercept rockets fired from Gaza at the Ashkelon Industrial Park. The military said they would be investigating both incidents.

After the rocket fire earlier in the week, Hamas blamed the rain and thunderstorm for accidently setting off the rockets fired at Israel. This narrative worked in favor of the Hamas terror group that was hoping to avoid an escalation in cross border violence.

Lightning storm over Gaza earlier this week which Hamas officials blamed for rockets being launched at Israel ( Photo: EPA )

Saturday's rocket fire came after the Palestinian Authority announced it has renewed security and civil cooperation with Israel, that was suspended six months ago because of Jerusalem's intent to annex parts of the West Bank. The annexation was indefinitely stalled as part of the peace agreements with the UAE and Bahrain that was signed in Washington in September.

Hamas and PA President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah faction have been holding talks in efforts to bring about a reconciliation between the factions.

The Gaza rulers said they would convene an emergency meeting of their leadership to discuss the PA's policy change.

The IDF spokesperson said there was an investigation being carried out into the unauthorized tank fire on a Hamas position along the border on Saturday, as reported by the Palestinians. IDF forces fired at the abandoned position.