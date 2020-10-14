Israel again sees drop in coronavirus infection rate

Israel saw its coronavirus infection rate drop once again, a day after it was reported the country had the lowest contagion rate since July, health official said Wednesday morning.

The Health Ministry reported that on Tuesday 2,255 people tested positive for COVID-19 after 44,369 tests had been conducted, putting the contagion rate at 5.4%.

Coronavirus ward Rambam Hospital in Haifa ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The number of patients in serious condition now stands at 808, of whom 240 are ventilated. The official death toll has gone up to 2,055.

There are 48,000 active patients, currently ill with the disease, in Israel. Some 5,617 of them reside in Jerusalem, 4,279 in Bnei Brak, 2,170 in Modi'in Illit, 1,791 in Ashdod, 1,675 in Tel Aviv-Yafo, 1,349 in Netanya, 1,297 in Petah Tikva, 1,248 in Beit Shemesh and 1,045 in Be'er Sheva.

The start of the nationwide lockdown last month ( Photo: AFP )

In the meantime, coronavirus cabinet late Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown until midnight Sunday, although this could change when the cabinet meets again on Thursday.

Among the new regulations approved by the cabinet, it is now possible to go to a relative's wedding and demonstrate beyond the one-kilometer range.

Restrictions on flights abroad were extended only until Thursday, with another debate on the matter set to be held on Wednesday. Training of professional athletes in the top leagues is also allowed from now on.