Ministers approve 21-day extension of Shin Ben virus tracking

The ministerial committee, which overlooks the Shin Bet activity, approved on Wednesday the 21-day extension to the practice of phone tracking of confirmed coronavirus carriers.

The ministerial committee, which overlooks the Shin Bet activity, approved on Wednesday the 21-day extension to the practice of phone tracking of confirmed coronavirus carriers.

The ministerial committee, which overlooks the Shin Bet activity, approved on Wednesday the 21-day extension to the practice of phone tracking of confirmed coronavirus carriers.

Ministers were unanimous about the effectiveness and necessity of the Shin Bet's tools in locating patients and cutting off the chain of infection.

Ministers were unanimous about the effectiveness and necessity of the Shin Bet's tools in locating patients and cutting off the chain of infection.

Ministers were unanimous about the effectiveness and necessity of the Shin Bet's tools in locating patients and cutting off the chain of infection.