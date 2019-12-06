Israel conducts missile test defense ministry says

Israel announced Friday it had conducted a test of a rocket motor system from a base in the center of the country.

“The test was scheduled in advance and was carried out as planned.” The defense ministry said.

Missile test launch in central Israel ( Photo: Doron Niv )

Tests to rocket systems are carried out periodically, among them testing of missile defense systems.

Test launch of missile in central Israel Friday ( Photo: Tali Orpali )

Earlier this year a joint U.S. Israeli testing was conducted for the 'David's Sling' missile defense system which was made operational two years ago to respond to the threat of ballistic missile attacks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Portugal Wednesday, to discuss the growing threats from Iran.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ( Photo: GPO )

According to a report in the New York Times Thursday Iran has been using the continuing chaos in Iraq to build up a hidden arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles in that country, that may pose a threat to American allies and partners in the region including Israel and Saudi Arabia.