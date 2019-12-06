Israel conducts missile test defense ministry says

Israel announced Friday it had conducted a test of a rocket motor system from a base in the center of the country.
“The test was scheduled in advance and was carried out as planned.” The defense ministry said.
Tests to rocket systems are carried out periodically, among them testing of missile defense systems.
Earlier this year a joint U.S. Israeli testing was conducted for the 'David's Sling' missile defense system which was made operational two years ago to respond to the threat of ballistic missile attacks.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Portugal Wednesday, to discuss the growing threats from Iran.
First published: 08:58 , 12.06.19