Bahrain's capital of Manama
Photo: Shutterstock
Bahrain's capital of Manama

Israeli airline to offer direct flights to Bahrain starting January 31

Israir Airlines says will operate two flights a week to the Gulf state's capital of Manama, offering flight tickets for $249; customers will receive refund within 48 hours in case of COVID travel restrictions

Itay Blumenthal |
Published: 11.09.20 , 23:19
Following the approval of the aviation agreements between Israel and Bahrain, flight operator Israir Airlines announced on Monday it will provide direct flights to the Gulf country starting January 31.
    • According to a statement, a flight ticket to Bahrain will cost $249. At first, Israir will operate two flights a week to the capital Manama.
    Bahrain's capital of Manama
    (Photo: Shutterstock)
    Since Bahrain is currently designated as a “red country” due to its high number of coronavirus infections, Israir announced customers will be able to get their money back within 48 hours if travel the Health Ministry restricts travel to the country.
    Manama's shopping district
    (Photo: Shutterstock)
    Bahrain is small compared to its Gulf neighbors but is one of the most modernized countries in the Arab world. Its uniqueness stems from the combination of modernism and its rich history.
    The archaeological site "Qal'at al-Bahrain" also known as the Bahrain Fort
    (Photo: Shutterstock)
    Some five million tourists visit Bahrain each year and the capital of Manama is considered a Western, modern city that offers a selection of modern and luxurious hotels, nightlife, shopping areas, historic sites and cultural venues.
    The head of the Israeli delegation, National Security adviser Meir Ben Shabbat (L), and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, sign the Israel-Bahrain accord formalizing diplomatic relations, in the Bahraini capital Manama, on October 18, 2020. US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (C) looks on The head of the Israeli delegation, National Security adviser Meir Ben Shabbat (L), and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, sign the Israel-Bahrain accord formalizing diplomatic relations, in the Bahraini capital Manama, on October 18, 2020. US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (C) looks on
    The signing of the Israel-Bahrain accord formalizing diplomatic relations, in the Bahraini capital Manama
    (Photo: AFP)
    The most famous site in the city is the two twin towers that rise to a height of 240 meters (780 feet) each and are connected to each other by three massive wind turbines.
    The aviation agreement between Israel and Bahrain comes three months after the official signing of the Abraham Accords, which saw Bahrain and Israel officially normalize relations alongside the United Arab Emirates.
