Israeli airline to offer direct flights to Bahrain starting January 31

Following the approval of the aviation agreements between Israel and Bahrain, flight operator Israir Airlines announced on Monday it will provide direct flights to the Gulf country starting January 31.

According to a statement, a flight ticket to Bahrain will cost $249. At first, Israir will operate two flights a week to the capital Manama.

Bahrain's capital of Manama ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Since Bahrain is currently designated as a “red country” due to its high number of coronavirus infections, Israir announced customers will be able to get their money back within 48 hours if travel the Health Ministry restricts travel to the country.

Manama's shopping district ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Bahrain is small compared to its Gulf neighbors but is one of the most modernized countries in the Arab world. Its uniqueness stems from the combination of modernism and its rich history.

The archaeological site "Qal'at al-Bahrain" also known as the Bahrain Fort ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Some five million tourists visit Bahrain each year and the capital of Manama is considered a Western, modern city that offers a selection of modern and luxurious hotels, nightlife, shopping areas, historic sites and cultural venues.

The signing of the Israel-Bahrain accord formalizing diplomatic relations, in the Bahraini capital Manama ( Photo: AFP )

The most famous site in the city is the two twin towers that rise to a height of 240 meters (780 feet) each and are connected to each other by three massive wind turbines.