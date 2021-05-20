German FM lands in Israel: Germany is unconditionally behind Israel

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas landed at Ben Gurion Airport Thursday morning in a show of Germany's solidarity with Israel during the current round of fighting against Gaza Strip terrorist factions.
Ahead of his departure for Israel, Maas stated that "Germany is unconditionally behind its friendship with Israel that is forced to defend itself against Hamas' missile terrorism. And even in the most difficult times, our humanitarian aid to the Palestinians can always be relied on."
The foreign ministers of the Czech Republic and Slovakia are also expected to land in Israel later on Thursday.