German FM lands in Israel: Germany is unconditionally behind Israel

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas landed at Ben Gurion Airport Thursday morning in a show of Germany's solidarity with Israel during the current round of fighting against Gaza Strip terrorist factions.

