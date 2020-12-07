Channels
Wounded Palestinians are evacuated to hospital after clashes with Israeli troops in Qalandia refugee camp
6 Israeli troops, 4 Palestinians hurt when West Bank arrest raid turns violent

Residents of Qalandia refugee camp hurl washing machines and concrete blocks from rooftops at Border Policemen entering area to detain gang of car thieves; troops respond with live fire while waiting for IDF extraction from scene

Yoav Zitun, Elisha Ben Kimon, Ilana Ushomirsky |
Published: 12.07.20 , 12:29
Six Border Police officers and four Palestinians were wounded on Monday, when riots broke out as members of a Border Police counter-terrorism unit carried out an arrest operation in the Qalandia refugee camp in the West Bank.
    • The Border Police unit, which specializes in covert operations in hostile territory, entered the refugee camp Monday morning in order to arrest three members of a car theft ring operating from within the camp.
    Wounded Palestinians are evacuated to hospital after clashes with Israeli troops in Qalandia refugee camp
    The troops encountered major resistance from local residents, who began hurling concrete blocks and washing machines at the Israeli troops from rooftops. The troops responded with live fire as they awaited IDF extraction from the scene. Four Palestinians were wounded, including three who were in critical condition.
    Clashes at Qalandia refugee camp
    Some of the wounded Border Police personnel were treated for their wounds at the scene, while others were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment for mild injuries.
    Wounded Palestinians are evacuated to hospital after clashes with Israeli troops in Qalandia refugee camp
    Following the forces’ extraction by soldiers, the IDF detained two of the three suspected car thieves for questioning.
    According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the four Palestinians were wounded by live ammunition. All four were taken to Ramallah hospital for treatment.
