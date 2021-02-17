Knesset election committee bans Labor candidate from list

The Knesset election committee representing members of current Knesset factions voted to ban Labor candidate Ibtisam Mara'ana Menuhin from participating in the March 23 elections after comments she posted on social media.

The Knesset election committee representing members of current Knesset factions voted to ban Labor candidate Ibtisam Mara'ana Menuhin from participating in the March 23 elections after comments she posted on social media.

The Knesset election committee representing members of current Knesset factions voted to ban Labor candidate Ibtisam Mara'ana Menuhin from participating in the March 23 elections after comments she posted on social media.

The Labor party will appeal the decision in front of the High Court where it is expected to be reversed.

The Labor party will appeal the decision in front of the High Court where it is expected to be reversed.

The Labor party will appeal the decision in front of the High Court where it is expected to be reversed.