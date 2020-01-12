Security forces open fire on demonstrators in Tehran

Iranian media outlets closed to opposition groups reported security forces had opened fire on demonstrators in Iran.
The forces used rubber bullets as well as live ammunition according to these reports.
Demonstrations were taking place around the country protesting the government's handling of the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week resulting in the death of 176 passengers and crew.
Demonstrators are angered by the regime's attempt to shield the Revolutionary Guard Corp from its responsibility for the event.
First published: 23:27 , 01.12.20