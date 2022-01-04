IDF names pilots killed in chopper crash off Haifa

Lt.-Col. Erez Sachyani and and Major Chen Fogel were identified on Tuesday, as the pilots killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Haifa on Monday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Sachyani (38) served as deputy commander of the Ramat David airbase in northern Israel. He was married and a father of three.

4 צפייה בגלריה and Major Chen Fogel and Lt.-Col. Erez Sachyani who were killed when their chopper crashed off the cost of Haifa on Monday ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Fogel (27) was a pilot from Haifa a helicopter pilot and Deputy Commander of the 193rd ("Defenders of the West") served at Ramat David. Maj. Chen Fogel was posthumously promoted from Captain to Major.

"The air crew members were rescued by Yaltam, Unit 669, Marine Police and Shayetet 13 troops, who administered first aid at the scene. After extensive resuscitation efforts, the two pilots were declared dead," the military said in a statement.

The victim’s families have been notified. The IDF expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families and will continue to support them.

A third officer, a member of the navy was wounded in the crash and was recovering in stable condition, at the Rambam Health Care Campus.

Trauma doctor Hany Bahouth, said he the officer was conscious, suffering from a fractured spine. "His neurological condition was satisfactory ,and we expect to release him from the intensive care unit later in the day to complete his treatment in a regular ward.

Searches continued for wreckage from the crash along the cost on Tuesday, in order to understand the cause of the crash.

IDF spokesperson … said all avenues were being considered but there was no indication that the crash was caused by foul play.

Searches continued for wreckage along the cost.

4 צפייה בגלריה Searches for wreckage of chopper crash along Haifa's shore on Tuesday ( Photo: Eitan Glikman )

The helicopter was conducting a training flight when it crashed. A third crew member, an aerial observer, was moderately injured and evacuated to a hospital.

"After extensive resuscitation efforts, the two pilots were declared dead," the IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

4 צפייה בגלריה Navy ships at the site of the helicopter crash off the coast of Haifa on Monday ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the dead pilots were the best of Israel's sons.

"This is a very sad time. In the name of all citizens I would like to extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the crash victims and a speedy recovery to the wounded officer," Bennett said. "The people of Israel will not forget the sacrifice they made, day and night, to the security of the country," he said.

The helicopter — a Eurocopter AS565 Panther, or "Atalef" (Hebrew for bat) as it is known by the Israeli Air Force — was taking part in a training exercise when it went down, according to the military.

4 צפייה בגלריה Eurocopter AS565 Panther ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

Air Force chief Amiram Sorkin, ordered the immediate suspension of all training flights and the use of helicopters from the same array of the doomed aircraft.

"The IDF expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families and will continue to support them," the statement said.

The helicopter — a Eurocopter AS565 Panther, or "Atalef" (Hebrew for bat) as it is known by the Israeli Air Force — was taking part in a training exercise when it went down, according to the military.

Such aircraft had been in use by the navy for some 25 years.

Air Force chief Gen. Amikam Norkin, ordered the immediate suspension of all training flights and the use of helicopters from the same array of the doomed aircraft.

"The IDF expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families and will continue to support them," the statement said.