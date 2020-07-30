Thousands gather for anti-Netanyahu protest at PM's Jerusalem home

Around 1,000 protesters against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gathered outside his official residence in Jerusalem on Thursday evening and more assembled outside the home of Public Security Minister Amir Ohama in Tel Aviv, as police continued to track down those behind Tuesday night’s violent attacks on protesters.

In Jerusalem, where daily protests have centered outside the prime minister’s official Balfour Street residence, protesters vowed that they would not be deterred by what they called Netanyahu’s incitement.





Anti-Netanyahu protesters outside the prime minister's Jerusalem residence ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

Police have been deployed in large numbers to the planned sites of the protests, aiming to prevent further violence.

But the La Familia gang, whose members were blamed for attacks on protesters, rioted at a location blocks away from the demonstration, chanting death to leftists and assaulting a television crew. At least eight people were arrested. as others vowed they “would not quietly by while the state crumbles in front of our eyes.”

The group said it has “no interest in politics, only an interest in the extremist anarchists who have crossed the line.”





A La Familia members outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem on Thursday ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

A member of the “crime minister” protest, Yishai Hadas, said that its members would “turn out this evening for another protest in a massive series of protests at Balfour Street."

"We will not let Netanyahu burn this country down," he said. "The police, Jerusalem police in particular, are very well acquainted with La Familia and know their methods of stopping our people. We are aware of the level of incitement and we are not afraid. We won’t be stopped. Not by incitement and not by Netanyahu.”

Anti-Netanyahu protesters outside the prime minister's Jerusalem residence on Thursday ( Photo: Haim Golditch )

Thursday was already expected to be a particularly tense day for the police as they dealt with the safety of worshipers at the Western Wall on the occasion of Tisha B'Av, the of Jewish mourning for the two biblical Temples, and demonstrations outside Netanyahu's official residence.

After demonstrations in Tel Aviv escalated into violent clashes, the police were preparing Thursday for higher numbers at the demonstration outside Netanyahu's home.

A protester sits on the ground after she was apparently pepper-sprayed by Netanyahu supporters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night

The head of Jerusalem District Operations Branch, Deputy Superintendent Shlomi Bachar, told Ynet on Wednesday night that this was a challenging time for the police.

He said that despite harsh criticism of the police in recent weeks, the Jerusalem District was learning from incidents at previous demonstrations.

A Netanyahu supporter stages a counter-protest outside the prime minister's Jerusalem residence ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

On Tuesday night, anti-Netanyahu protesters in Tel Aviv were attacked, apparently by a gang of supporters of the prime minister.

At least five people were wounded in the attacks and five people have been arrested so far as police examine video footage taken of the attacks.

"In light of what happened in Tel Aviv, we will also be preparing to secure the demonstrators in a very wide circle to prevent friction between the protests themselves and to prevent acts of violence between civilians," Bachar said.

Protesters outside the PM's official residence in Jerusalem last week ( Photo: EPA )

The Jerusalem District was planning to deploy hundreds of police officers for Thursday across all areas of the city.

"There will be overt and covert activity," Bachar said. "The goal is to prevent the violence that we have already seen."

The increased deployment of the police in intended to allow all protesters at the scene. Furthermore, the compound itself has been expanded to allow more protesters to enter.