Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
40C
בלון נפץ אותר באזור התעשייה בערד
An explosive device attached to a balloon landed in the industrial zone in Arad and disarmed by police
Photo: Israel Police
An explosive device attached to a balloon landed in the industrial zone in Arad and disarmed by police

Explosive device attached to balloon found in Arad

Fires near Gaza border suspected caused by incendiary devices dispatched from the Strip for the first time since February, did not pose a danger to communities near border fence

Matan Zuri, Riki Karmi |
Published: 08.06.20 , 19:53
Police on Thursday disarmed an explosive device in Arad, attached to a balloon that was suspected to have been launched from Gaza.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The device included a delay mechanism.
    בלון נפץ אותר באזור התעשייה בערדבלון נפץ אותר באזור התעשייה בערד
    An explosive device attached to a balloon landed in the industrial zone in Arad and disarmed by police
    (Photo: Israel Police)
    Earlier in the day, four fires raged in fields along the border with Gaza, later confirmed to have been caused by incendiary devices dispatched from the Strip. The fire posed no immediate danger to the communities along the border.
    This was the first time since February that Balloons carrying incendiary material or explosives were found.
    תקיפת צה"ל ברצועהתקיפת צה"ל ברצועה
    IDF strikes targets in Gaza following the launching of a rocket by militants towards Israel
    (Photo: AFP)
    On Sunday, militants in Gaza fired a rocket towards Israeli communities near the border that had been intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. The IDF attacked targets inside the Strip in retaliation.

    Talkbacks for this article 0