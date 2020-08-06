Explosive device attached to balloon found in Arad

Police on Thursday disarmed an explosive device in Arad, attached to a balloon that was suspected to have been launched from Gaza.

Police on Thursday disarmed an explosive device in Arad, attached to a balloon that was suspected to have been launched from Gaza.

Police on Thursday disarmed an explosive device in Arad, attached to a balloon that was suspected to have been launched from Gaza.

An explosive device attached to a balloon landed in the industrial zone in Arad and disarmed by police

An explosive device attached to a balloon landed in the industrial zone in Arad and disarmed by police