Levy refuses to support Joint List-backed minority gov't

Labor-Gesher-Meretz MK Orly Levy said on Tuesday that she would refuse to sit in a minority center-left government, backed by the predominately-Arab Joint List.

Levy said in a Facebook post that a Joint List-backed minority government “violates basic norms and values,” and she no longer sees herself committed to the partnership with Meretz.

Labor-Gesher-Meretz MK Orly Levy ( Photo: Avi Moalem )

Without specifically naming Blue & White chairman Benny Gantz, Levy accused him of breaking his promise to voters and “being shamefully willing to pay any price to anybody to form a minority government.”

“We are all witnessing leaders that promised to act in a trustworthy and responsible manner, involved in recent days in shameful lobbying and willing to pay any price to anybody to put together a minority government,” Levy said. “It is no less alarming that far-reaching decisions like negotiating with the Joint List, including Balad, are being taken by a small group who feel they speak on behalf of the entire (center-left) bloc.”

I will not support a government that leans on the Joint List and Balad and I don’t see myself continuing to be committed to the partnership with Meretz,” she said and added that the merger was forced on her and Labor party leader Amir Peretz by Blue & White.

Levy said she informed Peretz of her decision after the election.

Orly Levy and Labor chairman Amir Peretz ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

However, Levy had previously indicated she would not be opposed to sitting in a government supported by the Joint List.

“I have no problem with them supporting from outside on social issues,” Levy said last month. “We will form a government whose basic guidelines will include issues for (all) citizens.”

Levy's statement came as it becomes more apparent that Gantz is rapidly firming up plans to present a government for Knesset's approval made up of Blue & White, Yisrael Beytenu and Labor-Gesher-Meretz, with Joint List giving their backing from outside the coalition.

Fellow center-left bloc lawmaker, Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg, slammed Levy about-face and called her statement "shameful."