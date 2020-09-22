At UN, Jordan’s king calls for two-state solution

Addressing the UN General Assembly Tuesday, Jordan’s King Abdullah II called for a two-state solution to resolve “the central conflict in my region” between Israel and the Palestinians.
“The Palestinian-Israeli conflict is the one conflict that started with the UN’s formation and that continues to fester to this very day," he said. “The only way toward an end to this conflict, the central conflict in my region, is through the two-state solution in accordance with international law and UN resolutions.
“The only way toward a just and lasting peace must lead to an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side-by-side with Israel in peace and security."