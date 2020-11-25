Domestic violence up 300% during coronavirus pandemic - report

The number of complaints of domestic violence in Israel increased by 300% since March, attributed in part to the two coronavirus pandemic-induced closures and the subsequent economic crisis.

This is according to a report by the Women's International Zionist Organization (WIZO) - a volunteer organization dedicated to social welfare that monitored the amount of calls to domestic violence hotlines.

A battered wife hides her face as she recounts her story in August ( Photo: Avi Rokah )

Since the beginning of 2020, some 20 women were murdered by their spouse, with 18 of the murders having occurred after the coronavirus pandemic first broke out in Israel back in March.

The report also noted a 350% increase in the number of women asking for help in centers for the prevention and treatment of domestic violence.

A memorial for the victims of gender-based violence in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

"The monstrous breadth of domestic violence cases during the coronavirus crisis should serve as a wake-up call for society as a whole and for the government in particular," said WIZO chairwoman Anita Friedman.

Women who experienced domestic violance ( Photo: Sharon Tzur )

“The data reveals the [state’s] lack of resources and strategy in dealing with the enormous damage the isolation and closures caused to tens of thousands of women who found themselves imprisoned between the coronavirus pandemic and the domestic violence pandemic.

"Data from the Ministry of Welfare also showed that from March to October, there was an increase of 240% in calls to social services departments throughout the country due to domestic violence.

An average of 40 cases of domestic violence are opened in Israel each day. They include severe offenses such as physical violence, trespassing, damage to property, violations of court orders and more.

From 2019 to 2020, there was an increase of about 28% in the number of violent offenses against Jewish women, and an increase of 10% in the number of violent offenses against non-Jewish women.

A child in a battered women's shelter ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The WIZO report also states that two-thirds of those convicted of domestic violence offenses and released during 2019 did not receive appropriate treatment for their violent tendencies, while the number of domestic violence convicts participating in community rehabilitation programs remained extremely low.



