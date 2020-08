Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the suspected terror attack in Petah Tikva on Wednesday, in which 39-year-old Rabbi Shai Ohayon was killed. "On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send my deepest condolences to the Ohayon family for the murder of the father of the family, Rabbi Shai, in a stabbing attack," said Netanyahu. " We will work to demolish the terrorist's house and deal out the most severe punishment possible."