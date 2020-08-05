Former MK celebrates Beirut blast, calls it 'spectacular pyrotechnics show'

Zehut Party Chairman and former MK Moshe Feiglin published on Wednesday a Facebook post celebrating a massive explosion in the port of Beirut in Lebanon, which left at least a hundred people dead and injured thousands, and called it "a spectacular pyrotechnics show."

"In honor of [Tu B'Av – the Jewish holiday of love which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday], we got a "spectacular pyrotechnics show" in the port of Beirut," wrote the former firebrand politician. "You don't really believe this was just a messy fuel depot, right? You do realize that this inferno was supposed to land on us as a rain of rockets?"

Zehut Party Chairman and former MK Moshe Feiglin ( Photo: Orel Cohen )

I have a bit of experience with explosives. The largest explosion I took part in was 2.5 tonnes of TNT. What we saw yesterday in the port of Beirut was much bigger. Its destructive effect (minus the radiation) was equivalent to a mini-nuclear bomb."

Pay close attention to the videos taken from sea, to the huge vacuum at the center of the blast that sucked seawater into itself and created a mushroom cloud resembling a nuclear blast. Granted, the horrible effect of radiation isn't there, but this was dispersed over precise explosive heads of around 200,000 missiles that could reach any strategic point in Israel."

Feiglin also criticized Israel's withdrawal from the South Lebanon Security Belt in 2000, a swath of land captured by Israel in 1982 and separated its northern border towns from Lebanese terrorists.

"I have been warning for years that the withdrawal from Lebanon and the new strategic balance against Hezbollah… put Israel into a balance of terror that is equivalent to a nuclear bomb by the terrorist organization on our northern border," Feiglin wrote.

Feiglin's Facebook post ( Photo: Screenshot )

"Today is Tu B'Av, it is a day to rejoice – and a sincere and great thanks to the Lord and all the geniuses and heroes (!) who organized this marvelous celebration in honor of the holiday of love."

Feiglin is a veteran ultranationalist libertarian activist and former member of Knesset on behalf of the ruling Likud Party. He ran for Knesset a number of times with his Zehut Party - which promotes libertarian policies and rose to prominence due to its push to legalize recreational use of cannabis - but failed repeatedly to pass the electoral threshold.

The Red Cross reported Wednesday morning that over 100 people have died and 4,000 others were injured in a massive explosion that shook the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.