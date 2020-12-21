Israel thwarts suspected shooting attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Police said an armed man opened fire at officers near the Temple Mount's Bab Huta Gate (Arabic for Forgiveness Gate) and was fatally shot by security forces that flooded the area as a result.

Police said an armed man opened fire at officers near the Temple Mount's Bab Huta Gate (Arabic for Forgiveness Gate) and was fatally shot by security forces that flooded the area as a result.

Police said an armed man opened fire at officers near the Temple Mount's Bab Huta Gate (Arabic for Forgiveness Gate) and was fatally shot by security forces that flooded the area as a result.