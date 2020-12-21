Israel thwarts suspected shooting attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli forces on Monday evening thwarted a suspected shooting attack in Jerusalem's Old City.
Police said an armed man opened fire at officers near the Temple Mount's Bab Huta Gate (Arabic for Forgiveness Gate) and was fatally shot by security forces that flooded the area as a result.
One of the policemen fell and was slightly injured while running from his position toward the Temple Mound. A Magen David Adom team that arrived at the scene evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital in the capital.
The officer appears to be suffering from injuries to his back and limbs.
Police are investigating reports of another suspected terrorist seen in the area.
The Jerusalem District police chief, Doron Yedid, arrived at the scene and conducted a situational assessment.
It appears to be the same place where two Border Police officers were killed in a terrorist attack about three years ago.